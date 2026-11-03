Jewellery Stocks Today: Thangamayil, Kalyan Jewellers Lead Gains; Here's How Peers Are Trading

Jewellery stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday, November 3, with Thangamayil Jewellery and Kalyan Jewellers leading gains as the industry enters the key festive and wedding season. Investors are keeping an eye on consumer demand, store footfalls, and jewellery purchases as customers prepare for Dhanteras and Diwali.

Thangamayil Jewellery shares rose 1.74% to Rs 4,595.20 apiece on the NSE, while Kalyan Jewellers gained 1.57% to Rs 513.40. Senco Gold was also trading higher, up 1.17% at Rs 302.35 at around 12:20 p.m. today.

Gold Prices, Festive Season Demand In Focus

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Gold prices have corrected from their recent highs, offering some relief to jewellery buyers. The yellow metal declined to a 1-month low on Friday, Oct. 30.

The correction has brought customers back to jewellery stores ahead of Dhanteras, which is on Nov. 6.

The World Gold Council said seasonal demand was gaining traction, with retailers reporting improving store footfalls and healthy order flows. However, elevated gold prices could continue to limit volume growth.

The December quarter is also expected to benefit from the wedding season and festive purchases. However, high gold prices and their impact on affordability remain key factors for the jewellery industry.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Lose Shine Amid Festive Season: Yellow Metal Prices Fall By Rs 1,300, Silver Slips By Rs 4,600

How Jewellery Stocks Are Trading Today

Among other jewellery stocks, Sky Gold and Diamonds was trading at Rs 874, up 0.45% on the NSE. Senco Gold shares were up 1.17% at Rs 302.35.

On the other hand, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares declined 2.14% to Rs 584, making it the biggest laggard among the stocks tracked. PC Jeweller was also trading lower, down around 1.27% to Rs 14.74 at around 12:41 p.m.

Here is how the stocks were performing on the NSE:

Company Share price (Rs) Change Thangamayil Jewellery 4,595.20 +1.74% Kalyan Jewellers 513.40 +1.57% Senco Gold 302.35 +1.17% Sky Gold and Diamonds 874.00 +0.45% PC Jeweller 14.74 -1.27% Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 584.00 -2.14%

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