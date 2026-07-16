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ITC Hotels Share Price Drops 5% Even As Q1 Profit Surges 35% YoY

ITC Hotels Share Price Drops 5% Even As Q1 Profit Surges 35% YoY

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ITC Hotels Share Price Drops 5% Even As Q1 Profit Surges 35% YoY
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ITC Hotels Ltd
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  • Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. fell nearly 5% on July 16 following Q1FY27 results
  • ITC Hotels reported a 35.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q1FY27
  • Net profit for Q1FY27 stood at Rs 180 crore, up from Rs 133 crore last year
What factors caused the share price to fall after the results?

Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. dropped nearly 5% on Thursday, July 16, after the luxury hotel conglomerate announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY27). ITC Hotels reported a strong performance for Q1FY27, with the consolidated net profit rising 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore, compared to Rs 133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of ITC Hotels opened at Rs 

5.17% at Rs 174.01

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