ITC Hotels Share Price Drops 5% Even As Q1 Profit Surges 35% YoY

Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. dropped nearly 5% on Thursday, July 16, after the luxury hotel conglomerate announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY27). ITC Hotels reported a strong performance for Q1FY27, with the consolidated net profit rising 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore, compared to Rs 133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of ITC Hotels opened at Rs

5.17% at Rs 174.01

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