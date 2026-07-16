ITC Hotels Share Price Drops 5% Even As Q1 Profit Surges 35% YoY

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- Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. fell nearly 5% on July 16 following Q1FY27 results
- ITC Hotels reported a 35.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q1FY27
- Net profit for Q1FY27 stood at Rs 180 crore, up from Rs 133 crore last year
Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. dropped nearly 5% on Thursday, July 16, after the luxury hotel conglomerate announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY27). ITC Hotels reported a strong performance for Q1FY27, with the consolidated net profit rising 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore, compared to Rs 133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares of ITC Hotels opened at Rs
5.17% at Rs 174.01
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