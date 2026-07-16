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ITC Hotels Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 35% To Rs 180 Crore, Revenue Up 15%

ITC Hotels posted a 35.5% rise in Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore, driven by a 14.8% increase in revenue to Rs 936 crore amid strong demand.

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ITC Hotels Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 35% To Rs 180 Crore, Revenue Up 15%
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ITC Hotels reported a strong performance for Q1FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore, as compared to Rs 133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The hospitality company's consolidated revenue grew 14.8% YoY to Rs 936 crore from Rs 816 crore a year earlier.

The operating performance also improved during the quarter. Ebitda increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 292 crore, against Rs 245 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, the Ebitda margin expanded to 31.2% as compared to 30% in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, other income rose to Rs 58.5 crore from Rs 44.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Q1 Results Live: ITC Hotels Net Profit Rises 35.5%

ITC Hotels Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

  • Net profit up 35.5% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 133 crore
  • Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 936 crore vs Rs 816 crore
  • EBITDA up 19.5% at Rs 292 crore vs Rs 245 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 31.2% vs 30%
  • Other income at Rs 58.5 crore vs Rs 44.2 crore

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