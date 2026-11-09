IREDA Share Price Jumps Over 7% Amid Robust Volumes; PSU Stock Up 20% In Ten Sessions

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) share price jumped over 7% on Monday, led by robust buying interest, despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The PSU stock surged as much as 7.22% to Rs 119.54 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in IREDA share price was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 3 crore equity shares of the company changed hands on November 9, significantly higher than its one-week average trading volume of 61 lakh shares and one-month average trading volume of 54 lakh shares.

IREDA stock price has gained in eight out of the 10 trading sessions, with the PSU stock rallying 20% during this period.

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Despite today's rally, IREDA share price is still more than 22% lower than its 52-week high of Rs 153.45 apiece hit on 12 November 2025. The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 98.80 apiece on 26 October 2026.

IREDA is a Navratna PSU which provides financial assistance and other services to projects related to renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency or conservation.

The company's net profit in the September quarter rose 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 552 crore, while its revenue from operations grew by 14% YoY.

Asset quality improved, with Gross NPA declining to 3.57% from 3.76% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs falling to 1.08% from 1.23% sequentially.

IREDA Share Price Performance

IREDA share price has gained 15% in one month, while it has remained flat in three months. The PSU stock has fallen 11% in six months, while it has declined 14% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, IREDA stock price has declined 20%, while it has plunged more than 40% in two years.

At 1:30 PM, IREDA share price was trading 6.48% higher at Rs 118.70 apiece on the BSE.

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