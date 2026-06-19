Inside NSE's Rs 30,000-Crore IPO Filing: A Glitch, Legal Feud, And An 'Accidental' Shareholder

The long-awaited draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for its massive Rs 30,000-crore initial public offering has done more than just outline market dominance—it has thrown a spotlight on an extraordinary and bizarre corporate dispute over an 'accidental shareholder.' The IPO has triggered multiple estimates of the likely windfall gains it will deliver for some large institutional share-holders, including public sector banks and insurers.

However, according to a report by Business Standard, the fine print in NSE's draft papers revealed a tale of an unintended individual shareholder, who has been a beneficiary of the pre-IPO surge in the exchange's shares, and stands to gain some more on their public listing. Among the standard regulatory disclosures, financial tables, and risk factors mandatory for India's largest-ever market debut, NSE logged a complex legal tussle involving a stakeholder who allegedly received an equity allocation by mistake.

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NSE's draft prospectus reportedly shows that the windfall for the individual shareholder is accruing on account of an incorrect transfer of shares, which discloses that 5,000 equity shares were incorrectly transferred and credited to the demat account of the individual by the name Kashmiri Lal Rana, without any con-sideration being paid or a second purchase request. NSE, along with Nuvama Wealth Finance, is engaged in a legal dispute with Rana for not returning the 5,000 shares erroneously credited to his account in December 2023.

One of the defendants in the suit is the NSDL.The exchange has alleged that by the time it discovered the erroneous share transaction, Rana had sold off 3,685 of those 5,000 shares, according to Business Standard. NSE has sought a recovery of Rs 1.43 crore repre-senting the sale proceeds from those shares, along with a mandatory direction from the Delhi High Court to transfer the re-maining 1,315 shares, along with the 5,260 bonus shares which ac-crued to Rana from those balance holdings.

Presenting the case the DRHP protects NSE from future investor lawsuits, ensuring that the market is fully aware of any outstanding claims against its share capital, as per reports. NSE IPO has been delayed for 10 years, frozen initially by the co-location algorithmic trading controversy and subsequent regulatory standstills. Now that the exchange has moved ahead with its mega-offering, the market is closely watching how the management handles the newly surfaced operational and governance hurdles.

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