Infosys Q4 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Global consulting and IT services company Infosys Ltd. is set to announce its results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. With over 330,000 employees, the company serves clients in 59 countries. Here's everything you need to know about the Q4FY26 results schedule of Infosys.

Infosys Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 15, Infosys said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 22-23 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31.

The results for Q4FY26 will be declared around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, April 23. The results will also be available here.

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Infosys Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window has been closed from March 16, and will re-open on April 27.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10% To Rs 4,488 Crore, Revenue Flat On Low Discretionary Spends

Infosys Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company will conduct a 60-minute conference call with investors and analysts at 5:30 p.m. IST on April 23.

India: +91 22 6280 1168, +91 22 7115 8069

US: 1 866 746 2133

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

UK: 0 808 101 1573

ALSO READ: IT Q4 Results: Infosys, HCLTech, LTM, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems To Announce Earnings This Week

Infosys Q3 Results

Infosys reported an 8.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 41,764 crore in Q3FY25. Net Profit (after non-controlling interests) fell 2.2% YoY to Rs 6,654 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 6,806 crore in Q3FY25.

Infosys Share Price History

Shares of Infosys have fallen 0.34% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has increased 6.09%, and in the past six months, it has declined 12.74%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged 18.44%. Over the past year, it has dropped by 6.52%

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,728 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 3, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,215.1 apiece on March 19.

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