India Pitches Stability, Scale To Global Capital: SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

India remains a compelling and open destination for global capital, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a reform-driven policy framework, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey said during an investor interaction in San Francisco.

Addressing global investors and venture capital leaders at a session organised by Confederation of Indian Industry and the Consulate General of India, Pandey emphasised SEBI's commitment to a transparent, consultative and technology-driven regulatory approach. He said the regulator is adopting a risk-based and facilitative stance to ease access for foreign investors while maintaining market integrity.

The SEBI chief highlighted recent steps to simplify Foreign Portfolio Investor registration and re-KYC processes, alongside increased digitisation of onboarding and compliance systems. He also pointed to the growing depth of domestic participation, robust IPO activity and expansion of alternative investment funds as key pillars of market resilience.

Pandey underscored that controlled inflation, strong forex reserves and stable external accounts continue to support India's growth, which remains among the highest globally.

The interaction also saw investors flag the need for simpler cross-border frameworks, deeper growth-stage capital and stronger exit avenues, particularly through M&A, as India looks to deepen its engagement with global capital.

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