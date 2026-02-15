India-AI Impact Summit 2026, FII Inflows, Global Cues To Guide Markets — The Week Ahead

The week ahead promises intense action on D-Street, packed with domestic events, primary market buzz, corporate action, and some major global cues, which will keep investors busy as Indian equities navigate AI-led disruption fears. The December quarter results have come to an end, but it will continue to drive stock-specific action, while the much-awaited India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be analysed for sector-specific trades. IT stocks will be on investors' radar after Nifty IT index entered bear market territory.

The progress on India-US interim trade deal framework and crude oil import deals are likely to influence movement in the domestic market this week. Wall Street will witness the final set of quarterly earnings, while US economic data will be watched for further cues on the Fed monetary policy, according to market experts. The trading activity resulting in net inflows or outflows from the cash market by domestic and foreign institutional investors will also influence the overall market trend.

Analysts note that in the near term, with tariff related concerns easing and the domestic earnings season drawing to a close on a mixed trend, market focus will hinge largely on global cues, including the US labour data and shifting expectations surrounding the US Fed's policy path. Once the dust over the IT sector settles down, FIIs are likely to turn buyers, according to experts.

''The overall sentiment is likely to remain cautious as investors monitor global AI driven disruptions and geopolitical risks while improved valuations and constructive GDP forecasts may help sustain FII inflows. With IT and metals facing persistent structural and external headwinds, market leadership may rotate toward domestically oriented sectors such as banking, autos, and select consumption driven segments. However, broader indices are expected to remain range bound until clearer macroeconomic and policy signals emerge,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.





Markets on Home Turf

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 resumed weekly losses after a breather last week, dragged by information technology stocks over a global rout amid AI disruption fears. The Nifty IT index hit a 10-month low, entering bear market territory. The BSE Sensex fell nearly 1.2% lower to end the week at 82,626.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled below 25,500.

On Friday, the 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points, while the 50-stock index fell 1.3%, eroding all gains logged after the interim India-US trade deal framework was finalised. All the sectoral gauges tracked by NSE ended lower in the previous session, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index's 3.3% losses. The market breadth was firmly tilted in favour of sellers.

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.02 lakh crore in a single session. Nifty IT index has slumped 13.7% so far in 2026, surpassing 2025's 12.6% drop. The 10 companies in the index have collectively lost about $50 billion in market value in February. If the unwinding of the AI trade in the US during the last few days gets extended, it will be a trigger for FIIs to turn buyers in India which is a non-AI market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from Feb. 16-20. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, it will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Being the largest among the four global AI summits held so far, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to witness the participation of 20 heads of government, over 45 ministers and more than 40 Indian and global CEOs. The prestigious attendee list features a mix of global tech titans and Indian industrial leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, alongside Sunil Bharti Mittal, Sridhar Vembu, N. Chandrasekaran.

#NDTVProfitExclusive | PM Modi to hold a roundtable with 35–40 CEOs at the IndiaAI Impact Summit. pic.twitter.com/t0TcHFfF2v — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) February 14, 2026

Wall Street Cues

Walmart's quarterly results headline the batch of corporate earnings reports due in the coming week as the fourth-quarter reporting season winds down. The retailing bellwether offers Wall Street a view into consumer spending trends after data this week showed US retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in December. Other retailers will follow with their reports over the next few weeks, including Home Depot, Lowe's and Target. Economic reports include the advance reading of fourth-quarter GDP, a monthly consumer sentiment survey, and the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation measure.

Corporate Action & Primary Market

Several stocks such as IRCON International, Torrent Power, Coal India, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Oil India, Senco Gold, SJVN, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, among others will trade ex-dividend this week. Shares of Kwality Wall's will make its D-Street debut on Feb. 16 after the demerger from parent entity Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Additionally, shares of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance will also get listed on the same day after the conclusion of their respective initial public offerings.

