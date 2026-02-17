Get App
Bajaj Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Prestige Estates Among Axis Securities' Top Picks In Februrary — Check Full List

Axis Securities' presents high-conviction top stock ideas for strong returns in February 2026, eyes upto 56% upside.

Read Time: 2 mins
Bajaj Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Prestige Estates Among Axis Securities' Top Picks In Februrary — Check Full List
Bajaj Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Prestige Estates Among Axis Securities' Top Picks In Februrary
(Photo: Unsplash)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
--
State Bank Of India
--
HDFC Bank Ltd.
--
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
--
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
--
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
--
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd.
--
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
--
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
--
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
--
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.
--
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
--
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
--
Sansera Engineering Ltd
--
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
--
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
--
  • Axis Securities released top stock picks for February 2026 covering all market caps
  • Bajaj Finance is expected to sustain ~24-25% CAGR AUM growth through medium term
  • Strong AUM/NII/Earnings growth of 25/25/24% CAGR forecast for Bajaj Finance FY27-28E
NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

Axis Securities has unveiled its top stock picks for Februrary 2026, spotlighting opportunities across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments.

Bajaj Finance

The brokerage expects Bajaj Finance Ltd. to continue its growth trajectory, reporting a consistent ~24-25% CAGR AUM growth over the medium term, with growth resuming from FY27 onwards, with contribution from the core existing products and a further push from the scale-up of the new products. Axis Securities expects Bajaj Finance to deliver a strong AUM/NII/Earnings growth of 25/25/24% CAGR over FY27-28E, driven by

  1. steady NIMs,
  2. Operating leverage driving cost ratio improvement, and
  3. downward trending credit costs backed by asset quality improvement.

The brokerage expects Bajaj Finance to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.4-4.5%/19-22% over FY26-28E, broadly in line with the management's long-term guidance.

Key Risks:

  1. Slowdown in credit growth momentum,
  2. Asset Quality challenges in newer segments.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Top Picks Feb 2026.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Cement Stocks To Buy: Ambuja Cement, Star Cement Among Dolat Capital's Top Picks — Check Target Price

