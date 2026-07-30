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Indegene Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price, Upside And More

The brokerag highlighted that Indegene is the only listed, pure-play life sciences commercialisation company at scale, with global rivals like EVERSANA and Syneos, and its 18%+ earnings growth comfortably supporting a valuation toward the lower-middle end of Indian IT-services peer range.

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Indegene Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price, Upside And More
IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Indegene with a Buy
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on Indegene Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 620, valuing the stock at 22.5 times FY28E earnings per share, implying a potential upside of 22%.

We forecast FY26-28E revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%, supported by expanding margins, strong cash conversion, and a durable pharma-outsourcing moat.

The brokerag highlighted that Indegene is the only listed, pure-play life sciences commercialisation company at scale, with global rivals like EVERSANA and Syneos (both private), and its 18%+ earnings growth comfortably supporting a valuation toward the lower-middle end of Indian IT-services peer range.

ALSO READ: Juniper Green Energy IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Indegene.pdf
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