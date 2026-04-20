IEX Shares Plunge After CERC Draft Rules Proposes Market Coupling

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. tanked nearly 8% on Monday after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission unveiled draft rules to introduce market coupling in India's power markets, a move that could significantly alter price discovery mechanisms and impact the bourse.

Under the proposed framework, price discovery will shift from individual power exchanges to a single central entity. Grid Controller of India will act as the Market Coupling Operator, aggregating buy and sell bids collected by power exchanges and determining a uniform market-clearing price. In cases of transmission congestion, prices may vary by region.

Market coupling will initially apply to the Day-Ahead Market, Real-Time Market and other key market segments. The draft rules are open for public consultation until May 16, with detailed operational procedures expected to be rolled out within the next six months.

Earlier this year in February, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity had dismissed the petition filed by IEX, seeking quashing of the CERC's directive on market coupling issued in July 2025. Currently, IEX acts as India's leading platform for spot electricity price discovery.

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IEX Stock Movement

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Shares of IEX fell as much as 7.8% to Rs 125.4 on the NSE, compared to a 0.3% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock is down 32% is the last 12 months and 6% year-to-date.

The total tarded volume stood at 6.9 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index indicated the stock is oversold.

Five out of 13 analysts tracking Indian Energy Exchange have a 'sell' rating on the stock, and four each suggest a 'buy' and a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target of Rs 146 implies an upside potential of 16% over the previous close.

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