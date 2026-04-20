Groww Q4 Results: Shares Trade Rangebound On Strong Revenue Increase, Profit Jumps 26%

Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has reported a strong set of fourth quarter results on Monday. The stock broking platform reported a strong consolidated performance for the March quarter, with revenue rising 22% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,536 crore compared with Rs 1,261 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit also saw healthy growth, climbing 26% QoQ to Rs 686 crore from Rs 547 crore. The sequential improvement reflects sustained momentum in the company's core businesses, supported by higher user activity and operating leverage.

The stock is slightly volatile, but is trading rangebound at Rs 199.20 apiece.

Groww Q4 Results (Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,536 crore versus Rs 1,261 crore

Net Profit up 26% at Rs 686 crore versus Rs 547 crore

Groww reported a sharp year-on-year jump in total income for the March quarter, with consolidated revenue rising 81% to Rs 1,536 crore, compared with Rs 850 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Groww continued to expand its footprint despite a broader slowing down in the space. The company added users at a steady pace, taking its customer base up 20% year-on-year to over 2 crore, while total client assets grew 35% from a year earlier, reflecting higher engagement and wallet share among investors.

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