ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 Review: Brokerages Split on Valuations — Should You Buy?

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. delivered a largely in-line March quarter, with profitability getting a boost from lower operating costs. Brokerages highlighted that a decline in employee expenses helped drive a modest earnings beat, even as revenue growth remained broadly steady.

ICICI Pru AMC registered a 16.8% sequential decline in its Q4 bottom-line to Rs 763 crore from Rs 917 crore. Moreover, total income fell 12.1% at Rs 1,428 crore from Rs 1,624 crore in Q3 FY26.

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 Results Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit falls 16.8% to Rs 763 crore versus Rs 917 crore.

Total Income falls 12.1% at Rs 1,428 crore versus Rs 1,624 crore.

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs 12.40 per share

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Citi maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 3,900, while Jefferies also retained Buy, raising its target to Rs 3,770. Kotak Institutional Equities turned more cautious, downgrading the stock to Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 3,250. Meanwhile, Macquarie maintained a Neutral stance, reflecting concerns around growth visibility and return metrics.

According to Jefferies, the quarter stood out for margin resilience, with cost efficiencies offsetting a relatively flat sequential performance. However, the brokerage flagged that fresh ESOP allocations could push employee costs higher over FY27-28, leading to a 1-3% cut in earnings estimates. Across the Street, there was consensus that underlying business momentum remains intact.

Citi maintained a constructive stance, pointing to stable inflows and continued strength in high-yielding mutual fund segments. Citi sees ICICI Pru AMC as a “mature and diversified” play within India's asset management space, with a strong positioning in equity-oriented products. It expects a 21% earnings CAGR over the medium term, supported by healthy flows and consistent scheme performance.

In contrast, Macquarie struck a more cautious note, highlighting that FY26 has been a challenging year for the broader franchise. The brokerage flagged weak growth across key metrics such as APE, VNB, EV and ROEV, along with declining persistency.

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Macquarie also pointed to continued weakness in the agency channel and flagged that growth remains below peers, with return on embedded value (ROEV) trailing the cost of equity. Importantly, it noted a lack of clear guidance for FY27, suggesting limited near-term visibility amid global macro uncertainties.

Citi cautioned that fluctuations in equity markets, intermittent performance cycles, and rising competition could lead to higher distributor payouts, weighing on margins. That said, ICICI Pru AMC's growing alternatives segment—now contributing roughly 10% of net revenues—along with steady yields across asset classes, offers some cushion against market swings.

The key point of divergence among brokerages lies in valuations. Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to “Reduce” from “Add,” arguing that much of the near-term upside is already priced in. Kotak acknowledged the company's strong franchise and consistent market share gains but flagged that elevated valuations, coupled with market-driven growth constraints, limit further rerating potential. It raised its target price modestly to Rs 3,250 but remains cautious on upside.

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