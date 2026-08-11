How Slump In Crypto Assets Widened Trump Media's Q2 Losses By 10x

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) reported a net loss of $238.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, sharply wider than the $20 million loss recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The parent company of Truth Social reported the results on Monday, Aug. 10, as it seeks to build new revenue streams beyond its social media platform, according to Reuters.

Trump Media, founded by US President Donald Trump, said the larger second-quarter deficit was largely due to unrealised losses tied to its cryptocurrency holdings.

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Digital assets came under pressure during the April-June quarter as investors moved away from riskier assets amid uncertainty over US interest rates, geopolitical tensions and continued outflows from cryptocurrency investment products.

The results come as Trump Media seeks to generate revenue through Truth API, a licensed data feed that provides banks and trading firms with rapid access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts, including those of President Donald Trump, whose posts can influence global markets.

Reuters and other media outlets have reported that Trump Media has discussed charging as much as $100,000 a month for the Truth API product.

The company said on Monday that it had signed more than 10 customer agreements for the service, which launched on Aug. 1, and was continuing to add partners.

“Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date,” interim CEO Kevin McGurn said in a statement.

Trump Media reported revenue of $1.7 million for the quarter ended June, up from $0.9 million in the same period last year.

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McGurn also said the company was making progress on its proposed merger with fusion energy developer TAE Technologies.

The deal represents a bet on the growing power demand from artificial intelligence data centres and adds another technology-focused venture to Trump Media's expanding portfolio, which includes cryptocurrency, real estate and mobile services.

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