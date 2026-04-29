Hindustan Unilever Q4 Preview: Revenue Seen Rising On Higher Volumes, Margin Seen Range-Bound

Hindustan Unilever is expected to report steady March-quarter growth, with improving volume momentum supporting revenue and profit, while margins are seen broadly flat as higher costs and operating spends limit expansion.

The quarter points to demand holding up across core categories, with volumes expected to outpace pricing in the growth mix. Profit is seen rising faster than revenue, suggesting operating leverage remains supportive even as margin gains appear limited.

The key takeaway this quarter will be whether Hindustan Unilever can sustain stronger volume-led growth without sacrificing profitability. With margins seen largely unchanged, investors will focus on the balance between pricing actions, input cost inflation and demand resilience across home care, beauty and wellbeing, personal care, and food categories heading into FY27.

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue seen 4% higher at Rs 16,290 crore versus Rs 15,670 crore

Ebitda seen 4% higher at Rs 3,754 crore versus Rs 3,619 crore

Margin seen at 23.04% versus 23.09%

Profit seen 6% higher at Rs 2,612 crore versus Rs 2,493 crore

Underlying volume growth seen at 4.8%

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Here's what analysts expect from Hindustan Unilever Q4 results:

Nirmal Bang

Expects revenue growth of about 4%, helped by volume growth of around 4%, including the nutrition business.

Gross margin seen easing marginally year-on-year.

Higher expenses may weigh on Ebitda margin.

Absolute Ebitda and profit expected to grow modestly.

Axis Capital

Expects around 6% standalone FMCG revenue growth, driven mainly by volume gains with modest pricing support.

Growth expected across home care, beauty and wellbeing, personal care, and food and beverages.

Gross margin seen improving on raw material support and the ice-cream divestment.

Ebitda margin expected to expand slightly.

Morgan Stanley

Expects revenue growth of about 7% after the accounting change for the ice-cream business.

Volume growth seen improving from the previous quarter.

Pricing and mix expected to contribute modestly.

Ebitda margin seen broadly stable year-on-year and sequentially.

IIFL

Expects reported sales growth of 5.5%, and higher adjusted growth after the ice-cream demerger base effect.

Volume growth estimated at about 3.5%.

Ebitda expected to rise, with margin broadly flat year-on-year.

Profit expected to grow about 5.3%.

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