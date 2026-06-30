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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 30, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 30, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across chemicals, financial services, and healthcare sectors, highlighting Himadri Specialty Chemicals (HSCL), L&T Finance Holdings (LTF), and Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Himadri Specialty Chemicals (HSCL)
Bohra sees strong upside potential in Himadri Specialty Chemicals, backed by improving price momentum and positive technical structure. He recommends buy and expects the stock to move higher with defined targets in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 712
  • Target 2: Rs 747
  • Stop Loss: Rs 645

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Remains 'Top Pick'; Leadership Shuffle No Cause For Concern, Say Brokerages

L&T Finance Holdings (LTF)
In the NBFC space, L&T Finance Holdings presents a favorable risk-reward setup. Bohra recommends a buy, with the stock likely to see gains.

  • Target 1: Rs 312
  • Target 2: Rs 322
  • Stop Loss: Rs 292

Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals
Bohra has also identified a bullish setup in Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals, supported by strong technical indicators. The stock is expected to see rally toward higher levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 1,424
  • Target 2: Rs 1,465
  • Stop Loss: Rs 1,345

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Meesho, Bank Of Maharashtra, Gland Pharma, And More

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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