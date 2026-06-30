Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 30, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across chemicals, financial services, and healthcare sectors, highlighting Himadri Specialty Chemicals (HSCL), L&T Finance Holdings (LTF), and Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Himadri Specialty Chemicals (HSCL)

Bohra sees strong upside potential in Himadri Specialty Chemicals, backed by improving price momentum and positive technical structure. He recommends buy and expects the stock to move higher with defined targets in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 712

Target 2: Rs 747

Stop Loss: Rs 645

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Remains 'Top Pick'; Leadership Shuffle No Cause For Concern, Say Brokerages

L&T Finance Holdings (LTF)

In the NBFC space, L&T Finance Holdings presents a favorable risk-reward setup. Bohra recommends a buy, with the stock likely to see gains.

Target 1: Rs 312

Target 2: Rs 322

Stop Loss: Rs 292

Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals

Bohra has also identified a bullish setup in Jupiter LifeLine Hospitals, supported by strong technical indicators. The stock is expected to see rally toward higher levels.

Target 1: Rs 1,424

Target 2: Rs 1,465

Stop Loss: Rs 1,345

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Meesho, Bank Of Maharashtra, Gland Pharma, And More

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