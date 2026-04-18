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Earning Estimates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank To Post Q4 Results Today — What To Expect

HDFC Bank, which is the largest private lender in India by assets, is expected to log an 8% jump in net profit in the quarter ended March 2026.

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Earning Estimates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank To Post Q4 Results Today — What To Expect
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be declaring their Q4 results on Saturday, April 18.
Photo Source: Envato

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Saturday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges after market close.

Bloomberg estimates indicate HDFC Bank's net interest income may rise 4.9% year-on-year, while profit is seen up 8%. Provisions are expected to increase 7.9%, while net interest margin is seen moderating to 3.39% from 3.46%.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results Preview (Standalone, YoY, Bloomberg Estimates)

  • Net interest income seen 4.9% higher at Rs 33,665.77 crore versus Rs 32,070
  • Provisions seen 7.9% higher at Rs 3,448.35 crore versus Rs 3,193.05 crore
  • Gross NPA seen at 1.2% versus 1.24% (QoQ)
  • Net interest margin seen at 3.39% versus 3.46%
  • Profit seen 8% higher at Rs 19,013 crore versus Rs 17,616 crore

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q4 Results Preview: Profit Seen Higher, NIMs To Stay Under Pressure

Bloomberg estimates indicate ICICI Bank's net interest income may rise 7.1% year-on-year, while profit is seen little changed. Provisions are expected to increase 65% from a year earlier. Gross non-performing assets are projected to improve sequentially, while net interest margin is seen moderating from the previous quarter.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results Preview: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY, Bloomberg Estimates)

  • Net interest income seen 7.1% higher at Rs 22,704.2 crore versus Rs 21,193
  • Net interest margin seen at 4.24% versus 4.41%
  • Provisions seen 65% higher at Rs 1,477.72 crore versus 890.7 crore
  • Gross NPA seen at 1.47% versus 1.53% (QoQ)
  • Profit seen little changed at Rs 12,650.13 versus Rs 12,629.58 crore.

Along with these two major lenders, Yes Bank and Mangal Global Enterprises are among the companies that will be announcing their earning on Saturday.

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