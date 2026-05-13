HAL Q4 Results: Check Hindustan Aeronautics Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And More

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is a public sector aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bengaluru. It has Maharatna status and comes under the Ministry of Defence.

Here's everything you need to know about HAL's Q4FY26 results schedule.

HAL Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 4, HAL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 14 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The filing did not include any details about the possible declaration of a dividend.

HAL Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from March 31 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the Q4FY26 financial results of the company.

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HAL Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company will hold an earnings call on May 15 at 4 p.m.

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HAL Q3 Results

HAL reported a 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 8,612.60 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 7,588.71 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 30% YoY to Rs 1,866.66 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,439.79 crore in Q3FY25.

HAL Share Price History

Shares of HAL have fallen 1.91% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has increased 11.26% and in the past six months, it has declined 3.99%. On a year-to-date basis, HAL share price has grown 3.72%. Over the past year, it has dropped by 1.05%.

The Hindustan Aeronautics stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,165 apiece on the NSE on May 16, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,479.10 apiece on March 30, 2026. At 9:46 a.m. on Wednesday, HAL shares were trading 0.27% lower at Rs 4,560.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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