HAL Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is scheduled to announce its Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 12, 2026. Key metrics under scrutiny include EBITDA margin sustainability, progress on execution of its Rs 2.54 lakh crore order book and fresh order inflows.

Here's a look at the HAL Q1FY27 results date, earnings call schedule, key metrics to watch and the company's latest share-price performance.

HAL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 31, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 12 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26 at its June 29 board meeting. The July 31 filing did not indicate any dividend announcement alongside the Q1FY27 results.

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HAL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q1FY27 performance with investors and analysts.

HAL Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics when HAL reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Tejas Mk1A execution : Delivery timelines and production progress following improvements in GE F404 engine supplies.

: Delivery timelines and production progress following improvements in GE F404 engine supplies. Order book and inflows : Progress in executing the Rs 2.54 lakh crore order book and fresh defence order wins.

: Progress in executing the Rs 2.54 lakh crore order book and fresh defence order wins. Engine supply chain : Availability and delivery schedule of GE F404 engines.

: Availability and delivery schedule of GE F404 engines. Margins and profitability : EBITDA margin trajectory after the decline seen in Q4FY26.

: EBITDA margin trajectory after the decline seen in Q4FY26. Management guidance: Commentary on FY27 revenue growth, execution and order inflows.

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HAL Share Price Performance

Shares of HAL have risen 3.97% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has gained 11.05%, while it has increased 18.01% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has surged 11.23%. Over the past year, the stock has risen 9.45%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,978 apiece on the NSE on October 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,479.10 apiece on March 30, 2026.

HAL Q4 FY26 Results Highlights

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported a 5.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 4,196 crore for Q4FY26 on May 14. Net profit stood at Rs 3,977 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 1.8% year-on-year to Rs 13,942 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 13,700 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The defence PSU's EBITDA declined 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 5,294 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 36.3% in Q4FY26, compared with 38.6% in Q4FY25.

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