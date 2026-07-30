Groww Gets ICRA Rating Upgrade As Broking Industry Market Share Stays Intact

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has received a credit rating upgrade from the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) from AA- (Stable) to AA (Stable).

The upgrade comes on the back of Groww's sustained lead in market share among other peers and its healthy financial performance along with profitability over the last few quarters.

"The Groww Group maintains a strong position in the equity broking segment through its key operating entity – GIT, which has been the leading player in the securities broking industry over the last 11 quarters (since Q2 FY2024)," ICRA said in its note.

Groww's market share as of June, 2026 stood at 29%. ICRA added that GIT's broking volume grew aided by its sizeable client base, which ultimately led to expansion in its market share while supporting its revenue growth.

"As GIT is the Group's flagship operating entity, its healthy performance continues to help BGV's overall financial profile," ICRA said.

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Other reasons behind the rating upgrade include BGV's strong capitalisation and healthy profitability. The company's capitalisation was enhanced by the $202-million Series F capital raise in June 2025 and net IPO proceeds of Rs 1,060 crore (post expenses of Rs. 44 crore) in November 2025, ICRA highlighted.

"Its strong capitalisation is characterised by the consolidated tangible net worth of Rs. 8,413 crore and negligible gearing as on March 31, 2026," the note underlined.

On the profitability front, the credit rating agency noted that BGV's operating profitability has remained healthy and is on an improving trajectory, despite the impact of one-off items and regulatory changes in the broking segment.

For context, BGV's consolidated earnings profile was constrained till fiscal 2022, "given the limited vintage of the Group in the equity broking space," though, the core earnings profile improved thereafter, supported by the strong performance of the broking business.

Going ahead, the group's ability to scale up the new businesses in a meaningful and profitable manner will remain a key monitorable from a medium-term consolidated profitability perspective. "Additionally, its ability to maintain prudent credit costs across the lending business remains imperative," ICRA stated.

It also flagged Groww's high dependence on volatile capital markets as one of the key challenges to profitability. While the group has begun diversifying into other lines of business, they are yet to contribute meaningfully to its revenues and profitability.

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