Gold, Silver Rates On April 16: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India fell while silver rates in India traded flat Wednesday amid weak global cues. Precious metals prices were largely driven by a stronger dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly following the failure of US-Iran truce talks that have left investors cautious, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,55,010 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,56,360 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,830.20 an ounce as of 9:11 a.m. in Singapore. Silver climbed 1.7% to $80.31, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,54,620 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,54,480. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,54,460, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,55,130 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,54,850 and Rs 1,54,740 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,54,890 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,55,060 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,55,600 and Rs 2,55,580 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,55,240 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,54,520.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,620

Delhi: Rs 1,54,460

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,740

Chennai: Rs 1,55,130

Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,850

Kolkata: Rs 1,54,480

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,54,890

Delhi: Rs 2,55,060

Bengaluru: Rs 2,55,240

Chennai: Rs 2,55,600

Hyderabad: Rs 2,55,580

Kolkata: Rs 2,54,520

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