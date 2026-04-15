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Gold, Silver Rates On April 15: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Southern Indian cities reported higher gold prices than northern capitals, while silver rates showed minor regional variations amid ongoing market caution.

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Gold, Silver Rates On April 15: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Prices In India
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Gold prices in India fell while silver rates in India traded flat Wednesday amid weak global cues. Precious metals prices were largely driven by a stronger dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly following the failure of US-Iran truce talks that have left investors cautious, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,54,880 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,54,920 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website. 

In the international market, spot gold edged up 0.1% to $4,846.70 an ounce at 10:00 a.m. Singapore time. Silver rose 1.2% to $80.50 an ounce, having added more than 5% on Tuesday, as per Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Capri Global Capital Targets 30% Growth In Gold Loan Portfolio In FY27

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,54,600 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,54,220. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,54,270, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,54,870 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,54,830 and Rs 1,54,710 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,54,100 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,53,890 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,54,810 and Rs 2,54,930 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,54,720 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,53,730.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,54,600

  • Delhi: Rs 1,54,270

  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,710

  • Chennai: Rs 1,54,870

  • Hyderabad:  Rs 1,54,830

  • Kolkata: Rs 1,54,220

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

  • Mumbai: Rs 2,54,100

  • Delhi: Rs 2,53,890

  • Bengaluru: Rs 2,54,720

  • Chennai: Rs 2,54,810

  • Hyderabad: Rs 2,54,930

  • Kolkata: Rs 2,53,730

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Brace For Turbulent Week As US-Iran Talks Collapse

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