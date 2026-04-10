Gold, Silver Prices On April 10: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates rose Friday. Precious metals are witnessing uncertainty with the US and Iran ceasefire being on shaky grounds, weighing on investors' sentiment, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,53,680 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,44,490 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was 0.2% lower at $4,757.27 an ounce at 8:06 a.m. Singapore time. Silver fell 0.1% to $75.29 an ounce, as per Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,53,400 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,53,200. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,53,140.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,53,850 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,53,650 and Rs 1,53,520 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,44,050 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,43,630 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,44,240 and Rs 2,44,440 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,44,240 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,43,730.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,400

Delhi: Rs 1,53,140

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,520

Chennai: Rs 1,53,850

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,650

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,200

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,44,050

Delhi: Rs 2,43,630

Bengaluru: Rs 2,44,240

Chennai: Rs 2,44,760

Hyderabad: Rs 2,44,440

Kolkata: Rs 2,43,730

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