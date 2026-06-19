Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold and silver prices in India fell on Friday as the precious metals lost their safe-haven appeal amid a rally in stock markets. The decline came as domestic equities remained firm and the rupee appreciated against the US dollar, prompting investors to rotate away from bullion despite a modest rebound in global precious metal prices, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,47,190 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,32,100 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, gold was 0.5% lower at $4,190.21 an ounce as of 8:04 a.m. Singapore time. Silver dipped 0.5% to $65.34, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,46,310. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,46,130 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,46,930 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,46,740 and Rs 1,46,620 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 14,650 1,46,500 Mumbai 13,429 1,34,292 New Delhi 14,613 1,46,130 New Delhi 13,395 1,33,953 Kolkata 14,631 1,46,310 Kolkata 13,412 1,34,118 Chennai 14,693 1,46,930 Chennai 13,469 1,34,686 Bangalore 14,662 1,46,620 Bangalore 13,440 1,34,402 Hyderabad 14,674 1,46,740 Hyderabad 13,451 1,34,512

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,30,510 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,30,120 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,31,180 and Rs 2,30,880 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,30,700 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,30,210.

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