HDFC Bank, Polycab India, Tata Communications, Sanofi Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of HDFC Bank, Polycab India and Tata Communications and more will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

HDFC Bank has announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, while Polycab India declared a significantly higher payout of Rs 47 per share. Tata Communications will pay Rs 17.5 per share and Torrent Power Rs 5 per share, with both fixing June 19 as the record date.

Among financials, HDFC Life Insurance has declared Rs 2.1 per share and India Shelter Finance ₹10 per share as final dividends. IndiaMART InterMESH has dual payouts—a special dividend of Rs 30 per share along with a final dividend of Rs 30.

In the healthcare space, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has declared Rs 75 per share, while Corona Remedies will pay ₹10. AWL Agri Business and Raghav Productivity Enhancers have announced Re 1 per share each.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Amba Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 19-Jun-26 AWL Agri Business Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19-Jun-26 Corona Remedies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 19-Jun-26 GHCL Textiles Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 20-Jun-26 HDFC Bank Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.0000 19-Jun-26 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.1000 19-Jun-26 Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 19-Jun-26 IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Special Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 19-Jun-26 IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 19-Jun-26 India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 19-Jun-26 Polycab India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 47.0000 19-Jun-26 Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19-Jun-26 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000 19-Jun-26 Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 20-Jun-26 Tata Communications Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 17.5000 19-Jun-26 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 19-Jun-26 Torrent Power Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 19-Jun-26

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 19 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 18 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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