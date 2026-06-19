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Sensex Rebalancing May Drive Over Rs 940 Crore Worth Inflows Into Bharti Airtel, Eternal

According to estimates, Bharti Airtel could see inflows of about $95 million as index-tracking funds adjust their portfolios to reflect the revised benchmark weights. Eternal is also expected to attract inflows of around $5 million.

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Sensex Rebalancing May Drive Over Rs 940 Crore Worth Inflows Into Bharti Airtel, Eternal
Source: NDTV Profit
  • Sensex rebalancing will trigger significant passive fund flows today
  • Bharti Airtel may see inflows of about $95 million from index funds
  • Eternal is expected to attract inflows near $5 million during rebalancing
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The Sensex rebalancing today is expected to trigger notable passive fund flows, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest beneficiary among index constituents.

According to estimates, Bharti Airtel could see inflows of about $95 million (Rs 896.04 crore) as index-tracking funds adjust their portfolios to reflect the revised benchmark weights. Eternal is also expected to attract inflows of around $5 million (Rs 47.16 crore).

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank are likely to witness outflows as part of the same exercise. Maruti could see passive selling worth approximately $14 million (Rs 132.05 crore), while HDFC Bank may face outflows of about $12 million (Rs 113.18 crore).

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In terms of stock movement, HDFC Bank was the biggest drag among the four, declining 2.06%. Maruti Suzuki India and Eternal Ltd. also weighed lower, falling 0.54% and 0.50%, respectively. On the upside, Bharti Airtel bucked the broader weakness, gaining 0.82%.

Index rebalancing exercises typically lead to short-term trading activity as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other passive investment vehicles realign their holdings with benchmark indices.

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