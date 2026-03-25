Gold, Silver Price Today, March 25: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And More

Gold traded steady and silver rates fell at the end of Tuesday amid subdued domestic demand and weak global trends. Traders attributed the rebound in domestic gold prices to a recovery in global commodity markets and some buying at lower levels after recent sharp declines. Mixed signals on the geopolitical front are likely to keep bullion prices volatile in the near term, analysts told news agency PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,39,440 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,24,740 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold rebounded after nine sessions of losses, rising $16.96, or 0.38%, to $4,423.83 per ounce, while silver was trading 1.03% higher at $69.86 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,39,190 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,39,010. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,38,950.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,39,590 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,39,410 and Rs 1,39,300 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,24,340 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,23,950 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,24,990 and Rs 2,24,690 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,24,510 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,24,040.

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Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,39,190

Delhi: Rs 1,38,950

Bengaluru: Rs 1,39,300

Chennai: Rs 1,39,590

Hyderabad: Rs 1,39,410

Kolkata: Rs 1,39,010

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,24,340

Delhi: Rs 2,23,950

Bengaluru: Rs 2,24,510

Chennai: Rs 2,26,190

Hyderabad: Rs 2,24,690

Kolkata: Rs 2,25,230

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