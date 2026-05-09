Mother's Day Gift: Rs 10,000, Paid Leave — CEO's Offer To Staff To Take Parents On Holiday Goes Viral

A Delhi-based public relations firm has offered its employees more than just paid leave on Mother's Day this year. Rajat Grover, founder and CEO of Elite Marque, announced Rs 10,000 and three days of paid leave for all employees to take their parents on a vacation. His initiative has received widespread praise on social media.

“We keep saying “one day” to the people who spent their whole lives saying “yes” to us. This Mother's Day, @elite_marque started #PoochaKya? with a simple thought: Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years… without ever asking for anything back. Maybe it's time we asked them one question: “What's something you always wanted to do?” And then quietly make it happen,” the company's post on Instagram read.

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In the clip, Grover is seen addressing his employees ahead of the Mother's Day celebrations on May 10.

“Before I built this company, somebody woke up at 5 in the morning. Made my food. Kept the house running. So that I could spend every single minute building my dreams. We don't know how much time we have with them. Tomorrow is not promised..,” he said.

Grover continued that since tomorrow was not promised, “If there is a place they always wanted to go, a moment they always wanted to have, this is the time. Take them. Go now. Don't wait.”

How Internet Reacted

Grover's message to his employees went viral in no time, with many praising him for maintaining a thoughtful and healthy work environment.

“It's rare to find people with this mindset in today's corporate world. Really good to see such initiatives,” a user commented on the post.

Another said: “Good efforts to improve the quality and environment of the work place because we spend half of our day at work,if the work place environment is pleasant and helpful then the productivity of work will boost and the organisation's growth will bang on.”

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“I really appreciate this move beyond the formal deadline, a step showing our human side ,more than the CEO,” another user posted.

This was not the first time the company drew attention for such policy moves. Earlier, Elite Marquee went viral for giving its team a 9-day Diwali break to celebrate the festival with their families. At the time, Grover was appreciated for putting employee well-being ahead of routine productivity.

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