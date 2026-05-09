'To Prevent President's Rule': VCK President On Why Party Extended Support To Vijay's TVK

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday broke his party's long-standing alliance loyalty to DMK, extending outside support to TVK chief Vijay's bid to form the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to reporters after the decision, Thirumavalavan framed the move not as a political realignment but as a constitutional obligation — saying the VCK's primary concern was preventing President's Rule in a state where the people had delivered a clear, if fractured, mandate.

"This decision has been taken because the VCK should not become an obstacle to TVK leader Vijay forming the government, and also because President's Rule should not be imposed," Thirumavalavan said. "We are extending our support only for the formation of the government. There are no other conditions attached to it."

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VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: "If TVK does not form government, President's rule will be imposed. Hence to avoid it we are supporting Vijay from outside," says VCK leader Thirumavalavan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Chennai pic.twitter.com/6mzT9ox10v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

Thirumavalavan said the decision was taken after an online meeting with around 30 VCK high-level leaders, and after consultations with the Left parties.

He was categorical that this was outside support, not a coalition arrangement. VCK sources had indicated earlier in the day that the party wanted Thirumavalavan to be made Deputy Chief Minister — a demand he did not publicly press at the press conference.

"In the recently concluded Assembly elections, VCK won two seats. The two communist parties also won two seats each. Since the formation of the Secular Progressive Alliance, we have been functioning together on the basis of ideology and fighting for people together. In this critical political situation, keeping in mind the long-term future of Tamil Nadu politics, we have decided to support TVK," he said.

Thirumavalavan also revealed that he had personally informed DMK president M.K. Stalin of the decision before going public. "He said, 'If you have decided to take this stand, my wishes for your decision,'" the VCK chief said.

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He added that Vijay had offered to come to meet him, but Thirumavalavan asked him to wait. "I told him that we could meet after the swearing-in ceremony and that he need not come here today," he said.

The VCK's support, along with that of IUML, CPI, CPI(M), and Congress, took the TVK combine's tally to 120 in the 234-member assembly.

Tamil Nadu had been staring at a constitutional deadline of May 10 — the day the current assembly's term expires — making Saturday's developments critical to averting President's Rule and a potential re-election.

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