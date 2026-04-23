Gold Remains India's Most Trusted Store Of Wealth: Here's Why

On a quiet evening before a wedding in a small Indian town, a mother opens an old wooden locker. Inside lies not just jewellery, but memories. Gold bangles gifted at her own wedding, chain from her mother, jewellery collected over decades. As she gently hands them to her daughter, she is not just passing on wealth. She hands over security, continuity, and a quiet assurance: this will endure.

This instinctive trust in gold is often dismissed as cultural inertia. In reality, it reflects a deeply rational economic choice shaped by experience. Indian households today hold an estimated 34,600 tonnes of gold, valued at roughly $3.7 trillion, this is roughly 88% of the country's GDP. India accounts for nearly a quarter of global gold demand, consistently ranking among the largest consumers worldwide.

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These numbers are not just indicators of preference; they are evidence of a long-standing financial logic. For much of India's economic history, access to formal banking and credit was limited or unreliable. Gold filled that gap. It became the default store of value and the most accessible form of liquidity. Whether it was a failed monsoon, a medical emergency, or a business setback, gold provided immediate financial resilience.

What is striking is that this trust is not merely inherited, it has been validated over time. Between 2005 and 2025, gold in India delivered annual returns in the range of 10-15%, while inflation averaged around 5-6%. In effect, gold has not only preserved purchasing power but expanded it. A household that invested Rs 1 lakh in gold two decades ago holds now possess roughly Rs 18 lakhs worth of Gold. Even after adjusting for inflation, that represents a five- to eight-fold increase in real wealth.

This is not the profile of a speculative asset. It is the behaviour of a long-term stabiliser.Even today, gold continues to dominate household balance sheets, accounting for nearly 65% of non-property wealth. This persistence is not about resistance to change; it reflects a consistent pattern backed by returns earned that gold tends to perform when other assets and economy are under stress.

At the same time, the nature of participation is evolving. Urban investors are increasingly accessing gold through financial instruments such as ETFs. In 2025 alone, gold ETFs in India saw inflows of approximately Rs 430 billion, with investor participation crossing 10 million accounts. The medium has shifted from physical to digital, but the underlying thesis remains unchanged.

There is also a shift in intent. Gold is no longer viewed only as adornment. Investment demand now constitutes nearly 40% of total consumption, indicating a more conscious and strategic allocation of capital. Yet, its cultural significance continues to reinforce its financial role. Purchases during Dhanteras and Diwali, or gold exchanged during weddings, are not merely symbolic acts but are systematic, time-tested methods of wealth accumulation. This alignment between cultural behaviour and financial prudence is rare.

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Even at the institutional level, the same logic holds. The Reserve Bank of India has steadily increased its gold reserves, now holding over 880 tonnes, with gold comprising around 16% of foreign exchange reserves. When both households and a central bank converge on the same asset for security, it underscores a shared assessment of risk and resilience.

Indian households exhibit a behaviour that distinguishes gold from speculative assets. When prices surge, demand softens; when prices correct, buying resumes. This counter-cyclical pattern reflects patience rather than opportunism. Such an approach is shaped by generational experience.

Gold, in the Indian context, is not about maximising returns in the short term. It is about ensuring that wealth survives across cycles. As financial markets grow more complex and new asset classes emerge, gold's role may evolve, but its relevance is unlikely to diminish. It remains a bridge between tradition and modern finance, between emotion and economics.

Long after market cycles turn and investment trends shift, in homes across India, lockers will continue to open, stories will be retold, and gold will change hands carrying with it not just value, but trust. That enduring trust is precisely why gold, in India, does not merely existl)

The article has been authored by Jay Prakash Gupta, Founder of Dhan (Moneylicious Securities Pvt. Ltd.).

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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