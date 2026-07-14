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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Other Cities On July 14

Chennai reported the highest gold prices, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same trend was seen in silver, with Chennai leading and Hyderabad and Bengaluru trailing closely.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Other Cities On July 14
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Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India were largely unchanged on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. According to bullions.co.in data, gold was quoted at Rs 1,40,580 per 10 grams, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,17,750 per kg as of 06:50 am.

Gold Price Today

At the national level, 24K gold was at Rs 1,40,580 per 10gm and 22K gold at Rs 1,28,865 per 10gm. On a yearly basis, gold has surged 43.20%.

Notably, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same trend was seen in silver, with Chennai leading and Hyderabad and Bengaluru trailing closely.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major metros based on latest data:

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,40,330 per 10gm
  • Delhi: Rs 1,40,090 per 10gm
  • Chennai: Rs 1,40,740 per 10gm
  • Kolkata: Rs 1,40,140 per 10gm
  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,40,440 per 10gm
  • Hyderabad: Rs 1,40,550 per 10gm 

For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 1,28,636, Delhi at Rs 1,28,416, Chennai at Rs 1,29,012, Kolkata at Rs 1,28,462, Bengaluru at Rs 1,28,737, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,28,838 per 10gm. 

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Face Volatility Amid US-Iran Tensions, Crude Oil Spike: Analysts

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,17,750 per kg at India level. Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,01,419 per kg. The precious metal has rallied 92.56% over the last one year. It was at Rs 1,13,080 per kg on July 14, 2025.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on latest data:

  • Mumbai: Rs 2,17,350 per kg
  • Delhi: Rs 2,16,980 per kg
  • Chennai: Rs 2,17,980 per kg
  • Kolkata: Rs 2,17,060 per kg
  • Bengaluru: Rs 2,17,520 per kg
  • Hyderabad: Rs 2,17,690 per kg 

ALSO READ: Check Gold And Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities

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