Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 28

Gold Price Today in India: 24k Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,51,470 per 10 gm on Monday, Sept. 28, as per Bullion.co.in., while silver stood at Rs 2,35,070 per kg. Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,38,848 per 10 gm.

24K gold prices declined nearly 3.5% in the past month, while remaining up around 32% during the past year.

Gold prices declined while silver prices edged higher on Friday. The yellow metal closed at Rs 1,50,700 per 10 grams while Silver ended the session at Rs 2,35,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

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On Monday, Sept. 28, COMEX gold was trading at $4,268.20 an ounce, down $53, or 1.23%, while COMEX silver was at $63.44 an ounce, lower by $1.361, or 2.10%, as of around 1:09 a.m. GMT. The decline came as expectations of higher-for-longer US interest rates, a stronger dollar, and elevated Treasury yields continued to weigh on precious metals. Markets have been pricing in further Federal Reserve rate hikes as persistent inflation remains a concern, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,200 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,50,940 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,51,640 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,000 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,320 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,440 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,38,600; Delhi at Rs 1,38,362; Chennai at Rs 1,39,003; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,417; Bengaluru at Rs 1,38,710; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,38,820 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,35,070 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,17,440 per kg. Even though silver inched higher in the previous trading session, the metal declined around 1.8% during the past week.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,34,640 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,34,240 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,35,330 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,34,330 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,34,830 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,35,010 per kg

Also Read: Gold, Silver Face Another Choppy Spell This Week As US Data, West Asia Tensions Take Centre Stage: Analysts

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