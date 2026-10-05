Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 5

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,50,570 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,26,630 per kg on Monday, Oct. 5. Around 6:25 a.m., 22K gold stood at Rs 1,38,023 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,09,633 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, gold futures expiring Dec. 4, 2026 declined marginally; however, they remained above the crucial 1,50,000 mark and ended the session at Rs 1,50,390 on MCX.

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In contrast, silver traded higher through the Oct. 1 session but ended marginally higher at Rs 2,23,706.

While the softer US labour data reduced the expectations of another Fed rate cut in October, which in turn made the precious metal stocks rally initially during the past session, higher US Treasury yields, coupled with a firm dollar, dragged them down.

Meanwhile, COMEX gold was trading at $4,183.8 an ounce, gaining around $21.5, or 0.52% on Oct. 5 around 1:01 a.m. GMT, while COMEX silver was up at $61.47 per ounce, gaining around $1.055, or 1.75% from its previous close.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,50,300 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,50,040 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,50,740 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,50,100 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,50,420 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,50,540 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,37,775; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,37,537; Chennai at Rs 1,38,178; Kolkata at Rs 1,37,592; Bengaluru at Rs 1,37,885; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,37,995 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,26,220 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,25,830 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,26,870 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,25,920 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,26,390 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,26,570 per kg

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