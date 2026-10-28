Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 28

Gold Price Today in India

Gold rose around 1% on Tuesday in the international market as investors are waiting for the Fed policy meeting today, indicating lower expectations of a rate hike.

In India, on Oct. 27, gold futures (Dec. expiry) also surged 0.74%, to settle at Rs 1,44,138 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange, while Silver futures with Dec. expiry inched up around 0.5% to close at Rs 1,96,717.

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Today, on Oct. 28, in the international market, Comex gold slipped marginally by 0.07% in the early trade and was trading at $4,071.60 per ounce, while Comex silver was down around 0.34% to $54.33 per ounce, at around 01:14 GMT. The latest prices indicate that the previous metals have shed some of their previous session's gains.

Around 6:40 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,44,490 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,97,040 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,32,449 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,82,262 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,44,230 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,980 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,44,650 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,44,040 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,44,340 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,44,460 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,211; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,982; Chennai at Rs 1,32,596; Kolkata at Rs 1,32,037; Bengaluru at Rs 1,32,312; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,32,422 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,96,690 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,96,350 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,97,260 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,96,430 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,96,840 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,97,000 per kg

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