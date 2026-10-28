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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 28

Gold and silver prices eased in early international trade on Oct. 28 after gains in the previous session, while domestic prices remained up around 0.7% and 0.5% on the MCX at the end of Tuesday, Oct. 27 session.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 28
Around 6:40 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,44,490 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,97,040 per kg.
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Gold Price Today in India

Gold rose around 1% on Tuesday in the international market as investors are waiting for the Fed policy meeting today, indicating lower expectations of a rate hike.

In India, on Oct. 27, gold futures (Dec. expiry) also surged 0.74%, to settle at Rs 1,44,138 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange, while Silver futures with Dec. expiry inched up around 0.5% to close at Rs 1,96,717.

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Today, on Oct. 28, in the international market, Comex gold slipped marginally by 0.07% in the early trade and was trading at $4,071.60 per ounce, while Comex silver was down around 0.34% to $54.33 per ounce, at around 01:14 GMT. The latest prices indicate that the previous metals have shed some of their previous session's gains.

Around 6:40 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,44,490 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,97,040 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,32,449 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,82,262 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

Also Read: Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Back Above $115; What's Driving The Rebound?

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,44,230 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,980 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,44,650 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,44,040 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,44,340 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,44,460 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,211; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,982; Chennai at Rs 1,32,596; Kolkata at Rs 1,32,037; Bengaluru at Rs 1,32,312; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,32,422 per 10gm. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,96,690 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,96,350 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,97,260 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,96,430 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,96,840 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,97,000 per kg 

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Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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