Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 11

Gold Price Today in India

The yellow metal came under pressure again as US inflation rose 0.4% in October, exceeding the street estimates, raising expectations of interest rate hikes by the Fed in the near term, which weighed on non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,40,525 per 10 grams, tracking the fall in the international price of gold on Tuesday, Nov.10, while silver futures with the same delivery declined to Rs 1,82,576 per kg.

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On Wednesday, in early trade, the precious metals prices in the international market are showing some signs of rebound, with Comex gold gaining around 0.24% to trade at $4,039.9 per ounce, while Comex silver gained 0.44% to trade at $51.45 per ounce, at around 01:04 GMT.

In India, at around 6:30 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,41,190 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,83,090 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,29,424 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,69,358 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,40,930 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,40,690 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,41,340 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,40,750 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,41,040 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,41,160 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,29,186; Delhi at Rs 1,28,966; Chennai at Rs 1,29,562; Kolkata at Rs 1,29,021; Bengaluru at Rs 1,29,287; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,29,397 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,82,750 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,82,440 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,83,290 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,82,510 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,82,900 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,83,040 per kg

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