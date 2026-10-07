Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata On October 7

Gold prices remained elevated on Wednesday with 24 carat gold trading around the Rs.1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams across major Indian cities, and 22 carat gold trading at around the Rs.1.27 lakh mark per 10 grams, while Silver stood at around Rs.2.28 lakh per kg according to reference rates published by All India Bullion (AIB).

On the MCX, gold was trading at Rs.1,50,130 per 10 grams, up Rs 814 or 0.55 percent from the previous close of Rs 1,49,316. Silver prices also moved higher on MCX. Silver was trading at Rs 2,27,365 per kg, up Rs.1,278 or 0.57 percent from the previous close of Rs.2,26,087.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

24K gold prices in major cities across India were as follows:

Mumbai: Rs.1,49,935 per 10 gm

Delhi: Rs.1,50,140 per 10 gm

Chennai: Rs.1,50,215 per 10 gm

Kolkata: Rs.1,49,720 per 10 gm

Bengaluru: Rs.1,50,106 per 10 gm

For 22K gold, Mumbai stood at Rs.1,37,595 per 10 gm, Delhi at Rs.1,37,379, Chennai at Rs.1,37,824, Kolkata at Rs.1,37,379, and Bengaluru at Rs.1,37,737 per 10 gm according to AIB reference rates.

City-Wise Silver Rates

The latest 999 Silver rates across India were as follows:

Mumbai: Rs.2,28,022 per kg

Delhi: Rs.2,28,187 per kg

Chennai: Rs.2,28,212 per kg

Kolkata: Rs.2,28,212 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs.2,28,269 per kg

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