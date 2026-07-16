Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Slips To Rs 1.41 Lakh After Fresh US Strikes On Iran

MCX gold August futures contract dipped 0.42% to Rs 1,41,207 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver September futures dropped 0.4% to Rs 2,19,738 per kg.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Slips To Rs 1.41 Lakh After Fresh US Strikes On Iran
Image: Unsplash

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate fell on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, July 16 after US launched fresh strikes against Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions.

At 9:01 am on Thursday, the MCX gold August futures contract dipped 0.42% to Rs 1,41,207 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver September futures dropped 0.4% to Rs 2,19,738 per kg.

Gold dropped in the global market, wiping out a moderate gain from the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East fueled concerns that energy prices and inflation will stay high. The precious metal slipped as much as 0.9% to near $4,025 an ounce after the US finished the latest round of strikes on Iran. US President Donald Trump has vowed to attack until Tehran stops targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Laser Power & Infra Shares List At 25% Premium On Stock Market Debut

Laser Power & Infra Shares List At 25% Premium On Stock Market Debut

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com