Godfrey Phillips Bonus Issue: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify Before Record Date — Check Details

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. will be on the market radar on Monday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for the bonus issue of shares ahead of the record date.

The company will give two free bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held. The total number of bonus equity shares to be given is 10,39,87,840.

The record date for determining the eligible shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Only those investors who hold Godfrey Phillips India shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

The Godfrey Phillips India bonus shares will be allotted within 15 business days from the record date. Shareholders are notified of the credit through the depository firm. The bonus shares will be open to trade from the next session.