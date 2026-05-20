Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

GE Vernova T&D's Strong Growth Outlook Keeps IDBI Capital Bullish After Q4 Results — Check Target Price

IDBI Capital maintains Buy on GV Vernova T&D, as it is well geared to capitalise on the robust electrification theme in India and overseas as well.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
GE Vernova T&D's Strong Growth Outlook Keeps IDBI Capital Bullish After Q4 Results — Check Target Price
GE Vernova's order intake for FY26 grew by 37% YoY to Rs 14,800 crore propelled by key HVDC order wins namely Khavda-South Olpad and the Chandrapur HVDC refurbishment.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
GE T&D India Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

GE Vernova T&D Ltd. registered a robust performance in Q4 FY26 which was in line with IDBI Capital's expectations. Revenue, Ebitda and PAT registered solid growth of 42%,76% and 89% respectively on YoY terms. Order intake for FY26 grew by 37% YoY to Rs ~14,800 crore propelled by key high voltage direct current order wins namely Khavda-South Olpad and the Chandrapur HVDC refurbishment.

Demand outlook for electrification and transmission expansion is robust with around 33 packages of tariff based competitive bidding related orders waiting to be ordered out.

Management is seeing extremely strong demand for data centre projects in the US. This demand could be catered to by GV Vernova T&D in the form of product supplies which will give a boost to exports although data centre market in India is at a nascent stage in India, prospects for growth in the domain are robust and GV Vernova T&D is geared up to capitalize on the same.

IDBI Capital maintains Buy on GV Vernova T&D with target price of Rs 5,214 as it is well geared to capitalize on the robust electrification theme in India and overseas as well.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Ge Vernova Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Zydus LifeSciences Shares in Focus: Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral Rating on Limited Upside — Check Revised Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Tata Communications Appoints Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan As MD & CEO, Shares Jump Nearly 5%

Tata Communications Appoints Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan As MD & CEO, Shares Jump Nearly 5%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...