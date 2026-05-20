GE Vernova T&D's Strong Growth Outlook Keeps IDBI Capital Bullish After Q4 Results — Check Target Price

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IDBI Capital Report

GE Vernova T&D Ltd. registered a robust performance in Q4 FY26 which was in line with IDBI Capital's expectations. Revenue, Ebitda and PAT registered solid growth of 42%,76% and 89% respectively on YoY terms. Order intake for FY26 grew by 37% YoY to Rs ~14,800 crore propelled by key high voltage direct current order wins namely Khavda-South Olpad and the Chandrapur HVDC refurbishment.

Demand outlook for electrification and transmission expansion is robust with around 33 packages of tariff based competitive bidding related orders waiting to be ordered out.

Management is seeing extremely strong demand for data centre projects in the US. This demand could be catered to by GV Vernova T&D in the form of product supplies which will give a boost to exports although data centre market in India is at a nascent stage in India, prospects for growth in the domain are robust and GV Vernova T&D is geared up to capitalize on the same.

IDBI Capital maintains Buy on GV Vernova T&D with target price of Rs 5,214 as it is well geared to capitalize on the robust electrification theme in India and overseas as well.

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Idbi Capital Ge Vernova Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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