GE Vernova T&D India Q1 Results: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 5, with investors closely watching order execution, margins and management commentary amid India's continued power infrastructure push.

The company has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products and related services that include power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, digital software solutions, turnkey solutions for substation engineering and construction, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), High Voltage DC (HVDC) and maintenance support.

Track all the latest earnings announcements, management commentary and market reaction in our Q1 Results Live blog

Here's everything you need to know about GE Vernova T&D India's Q1FY27 results schedule.

GE Vernova T&D India Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 24, GE Vernova T&D India Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company did not announce any proposal for an interim dividend along with the board meeting notice.

GE Vernova T&D India Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company also informed that the Board of Directors will hold its earnings conference call for shareholders, investors and analysts on Friday, Aug. 07, at 16:00 PM (IST) post approval and declaration of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6820 1206, +91 22 7115 8107

International Toll-Free Number:

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

GE Vernova T&D India Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when GE Vernova T&D India reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth driven by transmission projects

Order inflows and order backlog

Execution of HVDC and substation projects

EBITDA margin sustainability

Working capital and cash flows

Management outlook on India's transmission capex

Export opportunities

GE Vernova T&D India Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors remain optimistic about India's expanding transmission infrastructure and rising private sector capex.

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India have gained 6.59% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 4.61% in the last one month, while it has advanced 24.54% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 39.36%, and it has gained 52.64% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,650 on June 23, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,325 on the NSE during the past year.

GE Vernova T&D India Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

The company reported strong Q4 FY26 results as net profit nearly doubled to Rs 352 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), also known as cash operating profit, stood at Rs 440 crore, registering a 76% growth against Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each) for FY26.

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