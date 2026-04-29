Garden Reach Shipbuilders Shares Rally Over 15% After Q4 Show

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders are surging in trade today after reporting its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2026 on Tuesday. The stock is currently trading at Rs 3,327, accounting for gains of more than 15% compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 2,875.

This positive momentum comes on the back of a stellar Q4 for GRSE, where the company reported a 24% yearly uptick on net profit to Rs 303 crore compared to Rs 244 crore in the year ago period. The firm's revenue was up 29% YoY crossing Rs 2,119 crore from Rs 1,642 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share after declaring its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 Results: Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Crosses Rs 2,100 Crore; Dividend Declared

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 Results Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit Up 24.1% At Rs 303 crore Vs Rs 244 crore

Revenue Up 29.1% At Rs 2,119 crore Vs Rs 1,642 crore

EBITDA Up 61% At Rs 355 crore Vs Rs 221 crore

EBITDA Margin At 16.8% Vs 13.4%

In light of the earnings, GRSE shares are buzzing in trade today and have risen as much as 69% in the last 12 months. Thanks to the strong run-up, the stock is trading with a relative strength index of 74, which suggests the scrip might be in an overbought territory.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, five of them have buy calls on the counter, one has hold and the remaining two have a sell call. The average 12-month price target of Rs Rs 2,807 suggests a potential downside of over 13% from current levels.

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