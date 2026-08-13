Gaja Capital IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 550 Crore - Check Issue Size, Top Band

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates as Gaja Capital, has fixed the price band for its Rs 550-crore IPO at Rs 152-160 per share. The issue will open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21, while the anchor book will open a day earlier on August 18.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 100 crore by existing shareholders, including promoters. Investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 93 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Gaja Capital IPO Price Band, Issue Size

Gaja Alternative Asset Management has set the IPO price band at Rs 152-160 per share, valuing the total issue at Rs 550 crore. Of this, Rs 450 crore will come from the fresh issue, while the remaining Rs 100 crore will be raised through the OFS.

The company had initially planned to raise a little over Rs 656 crore through the IPO, but later reduced the issue size to Rs 550 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, Gaja Alternative Asset Management is expected to have a market capitalisation of around Rs 2,256 crore.

Gaja Capital IPO Dates, Investor Allocation, Proceeds Utilization

The IPO will open for public subscription on Aug. 19 and close on Aug. 21. Anchor investors will start bidding on Aug 18, according to a public announcement made by the company.

Of the total offer, 50% has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15% has been set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Retail investors will have 35% of the offer reserved for them.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Aug 26.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for payment of debt, seeding new funds, and general corporate purposes.

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About the Company

Gaja Capital is a private equity and alternative asset management firm, which was founded in 2004. The company is focused on providing growth capital to entrepreneurs. The firm has invested across sectors including education, consumer, and financial services.

At the beginning of 2025, the company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and was renamed Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd.

The company's portfolio includes investments in Teamlease, Lighthouse Learning, RBL Bank, John Distilleries, Xpressbees, Ei, Leadsquared and Signzy.

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