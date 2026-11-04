Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 4: Axis Bank, Mahindra And Mahindra, Coromandel, And More

Technical analysts have identified five stocks that could remain in focus in the near term, with target prices indicating potential gains ranging from around 3% to more than 50% from current market levels. Top picks include Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), Birlasoft Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,232.70)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended a buy on Axis Bank at around Rs 1,230. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 1,205 and a target price of Rs 1,275. At the current market price of Rs 1,232.70, the target implies a potential upside of about 3.4%.

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Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 2,908.00)

Krishan has also recommended buying Mahindra & Mahindra at Rs 2,900 with a stop loss of Rs 2,820 and a target of Rs 3,040. The target suggests a potential gain of nearly 4.5% from the current market price of Rs 2,908.

Birlasoft Ltd. (CMP: Rs 322.90)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has a buy call on Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 260 and a target of Rs 500. At the current price of Rs 322.90, the target indicates a potential upside of approximately 54.8%, making it the most bullish recommendation among the five picks.

Coromandel International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,812.00)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, has recommended buying Coromandel International around Rs 1,775. She has set target prices of Rs 1,850 and Rs 1,950, with a stop loss at Rs 1,690. The first target offers a potential upside of about 2.1%, while the second target implies gains of roughly 7.6% from the current market price.

Adani Power Ltd. (CMP: Rs 195.50)

Ambala has also advised investors to buy Adani Power in the Rs 190-195 range, with target prices of Rs 208 and Rs 230 and a stop loss at Rs 180. From the current price of Rs 195.50, the stock offers a potential upside of around 6.4% to the first target and nearly 17.6% to the second target.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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