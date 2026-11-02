Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Kaynes Technology, Mahindra And Mahindra, Dixon Tech | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)? Should you hold shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Head, Research - Equity fundamental (Retail Equities) SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,736.60)

Saurabh: Hold

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Mazgaon Dock is a long-term story but for short-term, valuations have gone too far.

Q2 Results are not in line with the valuations.

For long-term perspective, hold due to order book, management call guidance.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,210.00)

Gaurav: Sell

Book position out of Kaynes Technology.

Opt for Syrma SGS instead.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 2,868.80)

Saurabh: Buy

Company has done well. Stock has also done well

Tractor segment may be a problem.

Car portfolio continues to grow.

Buy for long-term.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,240.50)

Ajit: Hold

Zydus and other pharma major shown sign of upmove to continue

Stock could go a bit of consolidation.

Stock has potential to make new record high.

Hold with Rs 1180 as stop loss.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 12,319.00)

Saurabh: Hold

These companies work on a very thin margin.

Some growth they were witnessing earlier is down.

Can hold but don't add more if stock is in portfolio.



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (CMP: Rs 39.50)

Gaurav: Sell

Charts are not encouraging.

Stock in under pressure.

Utilise any bounce to exit.

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