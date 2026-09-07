Five Stocks To Buy: Inox Wind, Tata Communications, Crisil And Others | September 7

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for September 7, Monday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include Tata Communications Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., and Crisil Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Tata Communications (CMP: Rs 1,751.60)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities has a 'buy' call on Tata Communications Ltd., at Rs 1,756. His target for the stock at Rs 1,900 implies an upside of 8.2%.

He recommended traders to book their losses at Rs 1,685.

Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 74.40)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Inox Wind in the Rs 72–74 range, with targets of Rs 80 and Rs 85 and a stop loss of Rs 67. The call offers an upside of 8.11% to 18.06%, while the downside to the stop loss is 6.94% to 9.46%.

Supreme Petrochem (CMP: Rs 768.20)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade is bullish on SPL Petrochem Ltd. and recommended buying the shares in the Rs 760–771 range, with a target of Rs 1,000 and stop loss of Rs 659. The call offers an upside of 29.70% to 31.58%, while the downside to the stop loss is 13.29% to 14.52%.

Crisil (CMP: Rs 4,790)

Crisil also gets a buy call from Mehata, who advised traders to enter the stock at Rs 4,802, with a target of Rs 5,140 and stop loss of Rs 4,630. The stock offers an upside of 7.04%, with a 3.58% downside to the stop loss.

Triveni Turbine (CMP: Rs 578)

SMT Stock Market founder Ambala recommends buying Triveni Turbine in the Rs 575–578 range, with targets of Rs 610 and Rs 650 and a stop loss of Rs 520. The stock offers an upside of 5.54% to 13.04%, with a 9.57% to 10.03% downside to the stop loss.

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