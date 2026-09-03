Five Stocks To Buy: BEML, Aegis Vopak, Punjab National Bank And More | September 3

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the third session of September on Thursday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include BEML Ltd., Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd., and Punjab National Bank. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

BEML (CMP: Rs 2,037.60)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, recommends buying BEML at Rs 2,032 for a target of Rs 2,160, implying an upside of 6.30%. He has placed the stop loss at Rs 1,970.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (CMP: Rs 175)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market recommends buying MRPL at Rs 172 for targets of Rs 180 and Rs 190, implying an upside of 4.65% and 10.47%, respectively. The stop loss is at Rs 164.

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The New India Assurance Company (CMP: Rs 198.50)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying NIACL between Rs 195 and Rs 199 for a target of Rs 240. This implies an upside of 23.08% to 20.60%, depending on the entry price. The stop loss is at Rs 179.

Aegis Vopak (CMP: Rs 286.50)

Sarvade recommends buying Aegis Vopak between Rs 280 and Rs 286 for a target of Rs 350. The stock could gain 25.00% from the lower end of the buying range and 22.38% from the upper end. The stop loss is at Rs 254.

Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 117)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital also recommends buying PNB at Rs 117 for a target of Rs 128, implying an upside of 9.40%. The stop loss is at Rs 114.

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