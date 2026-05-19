Five Stocks To Buy: BSE, Infosys, ICICI Bank And More | May 19, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on financial exchanges, IT services, pharmaceuticals, and private banking.

Top picks include financial market infrastructure major BSE, IT giants Infosys and Coforge, pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma, and private sector lender ICICI Bank.

BSE

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the exchange major. He recommended a buy on BSE at the current market price of Rs 4,074 for a target of Rs 4,283, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3,940.

Infosys

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also identified a buying opportunity in the IT sector. He recommended entering Infosys (INFY) at Rs 1,142 for an upside target of Rs 1,177, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,118.

Sun Pharma

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees technical strength in the pharmaceutical space. He recommended a buy on Sun Pharma at the current market price of Rs 1,905 for an upside target of Rs 1,950, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,870 to manage downside risk.

ICICI Bank

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at PL Capital, highlighted momentum in the private banking segment with a buy call on ICICI Bank. She recommended an entry at Rs 1,240 for an upside target of Rs 1,280, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,225.

Coforge

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also sees strong momentum in the IT services sector. He recommended a buy on Coforge at the current market price of Rs 1,348 for a target of Rs 1,390. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,325.

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