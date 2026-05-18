Five Stocks To Buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Communications, Graphite India And More | May 18, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, telecommunications, and industrial manufacturing.

Top picks include pharma majors Aurobindo Pharma and OneSource Specialty Pharma, agrochemical player Sumitomo Chemical India, telecom giant Tata Communications, and industrial manufacturing firm Graphite India.

Aurobindo Pharma

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, sees strong momentum in the pharmaceutical sector. He recommended a buy on Aurobindo Pharma at the current market price of Rs 1,512 for a target of Rs 1,595, advising traders to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,470.

OneSource Specialty Pharma

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the specialty pharma space. He recommended entering OneSource Specialty Pharma at Rs 1,834 for an upside target of Rs 2,010, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,740.

Sumitomo Chemical India

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, highlights technical strength in the agrochemical segment. She recommended an entry on Sumitomo Chemical India in the range of Rs 435 to Rs 445 for upside targets of Rs 480 and Rs 530, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 400.

Tata Communications

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, sees positive price action in the telecommunications major. He recommended a buy on Tata Communications at the current market price of Rs 1,652 for a target price of Rs 1,850, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,600 to manage downside risk.

Graphite India

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also highlighted momentum in the industrial manufacturing sector with a buy call on Graphite India. He recommended an entry at the current market price of Rs 775 for an upside target of Rs 840, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 750.

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