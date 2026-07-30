Eicher Motors Q1 Review: Royal Enfield Demand Stays Strong, But Motilal Oswal Remains Neutral — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on Eicher Motors Ltd. with a target price of Rs 7,598 following the company's June-quarter results.

The brokerage said domestic demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles continues to remain healthy, though margin pressures and an uncertain export outlook may limit near-term upside.

Eicher Motors' Q1 FY27 consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,460 crore was in line with the brokerage's estimates. While RE earnings were in line with estimates, VE Commercial Vehicles earnings came in 13% above estimates on the back of strong margin performance.

The brokerage projects Royal Enfield to record a 14% volume CAGR over FY26-28E and expects the domestic business to deliver a 15% CAGR, though exports are likely to post a much lower 5% CAGR, that too largely back-ended.

Given management's focus on volume growth and the recent surge in input costs, Systematix expect margins to remain under pressure. Overall, it expects Eicher Motors to post a 14% earnings CAGR over FY26-28E.

At 34 times/29.6x FY27E/FY28E, the stock appears fairly valued. Systematix reiterates Neutral with a target price of Rs 7,598.

ALSO READ: Asian Paints' Q1 Shines Bright; Systematix Raises Target Price — What's Driving the Bullish Call?

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Eicher Motors Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.