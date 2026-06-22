Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, And More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s board of directors will be holding a meeting on July 22 for the consideration of their results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, inter alia, to consider the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30, 2026," the firm's exchange filing said.

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The company will also have its 42nd annual general meeting on July 23, 2026, the meeting will see the shareholder mulling the approval of a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each, for the financial year ended March 31,2026, a previous exchange filing stated.

The record date for determining entitlement of members of final dividend will be July 10. The dividend after approval, will be paid on or before July 30, to the eligible shareholders.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 Results

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. saw an 86% YoY (year-on-year) plunge in its consolidated net profit for the financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

The company's net profit was At Rs 221 crore from Rs 1,593 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's net profit missed Bloomberg analyst's estimates of Rs 871 crore. The firm suffered impact from a Shelf Stock Adjustment ('SSA') related to lenalidomide of Rs 4,530 crore It also dealt with impairment of CAR-T assets and Eftilagimod Alfa of a total of Rs 27 crore and provisions related to VAT (value added tax) liability of Rs 14 crore.

The firm's revenue decreased 12% YoY to Rs 7,546 crore from Rs 8,528 crore in the year-ago period. Bloomberg analysts' estimates were at Rs 8,248 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation) and amortisation was 60% lower to Rs 981 crore from Rs 2,475 crore in the preceding fiscal. Bloomberg analysts' estimates were at Rs 1,507 crore.

The firm's Ebitda margin contracted to 13% YoY from 29% in the year prior. Bloomberg analysts' estimates were at 18.3%.

Dr Reddy's Labs Share Price History

Share price of Dr Reddy's Labs saw a 1.46% rise to Rs 1,290.70, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.37% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,278.10, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,272.10. During today's trading session, Dr Reddy's share price moved in the range of Rs 1,271.20 to Rs 1,306.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,148.40 and a high of Rs 1,375.90. On the performance front, Dr Reddy's share price is down 2.61% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is Rs 1.10 Lakh Cr, with a P/E ratio of 19.63.

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